Fashion Designer L’Wren Scott Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

The fashion community is reeling today after multiple reports that acclaimed designer L’Wren Scott is dead at 47 from an apparent suicide.

According to both the New York Post and the Daily News, Scott—who also happened to be Mick Jagger’s longtime girlfriend—was found hanging from a scarf by her assistant around 10 a.m. today, police said.

Police didn’t suspect any foul play was involved, a source told the Daily News, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.

A rep for Jagger said the singer was “completely shocked and devastated” by Scott’s death, reported the BBC.

Scott—a former model and stylist— launched her own successful fashion line in 2006, and her dresses quickly became red-carpet favorites for celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Madonna, Angelina Jolie and Amy Adams. Last February, Scott canceled her fashion show during London Fashion Week, citing production problems.

We reached out to Scott’s official PR rep, who emailed us the following: “We confirm the tragic death of L’Wren Scott. At this devastating time for Ms. Scott’s family and friends, we request that their privacy be respected. There will be no further public statement for the time-being.”

UPDATE: Mick Jagger has released a statement on his longtime partner’s death.

I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me. I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received. I will never forget her,

Mick

As expected, members of the fashion and entertainment community have taken to Twitter to express their condolences.

Our thoughts are with L'Wren Scott's family and friends at this tragic time. — CFDA (@CFDA) March 17, 2014

Rest in peace, L'Wren Scott. You'll forever be missed. — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) March 17, 2014