L’Wren Scott Collaborates With Banana Republic on 50-Piece Collection

Ultra-glam designer L’Wren Scott—loved by va-va-voom celebrities like Christina Hendricks, Jennifer Lopez, and Penelope Cruz—has just been announced as the next designer collaborating with mass-market store Banana Republic.

The partnership, which will hit stores and online December 5, is a bit of an odd match: Scott is known for her curve-hugging, unabashedly feminine high-end designs that scream sex appeal, while Banana is more known for, say, preppy blazers. But Simon Kneen, Banana Republic’s creative director, already knows this.

“L’Wren really understands what a woman loves and wants to wear,” Kneen said in a statement. “Her knack for bringing imaginative versatility and femininity to classic design is something that immediately brought us together as creatives.”

A far cry from Scott’s couture creations, which usually go for several thousand dollars, this 50-plus piece line will include apparel along the lines of “sequin party dresses and bejewelled cardigans, to feminine, tailored jeans, lace dresses and pencil skirts” ranging from $40 to $165, as well as accessories, including the Lip Bag below, between $40 and $198. The line also includes three original prints that Scott—who also happen to be Mick Jagger’s girlfriend—created just for Banana.

“A partnership of this scale was a first for me, and I was very excited to find a true partner in Simon,” Scott said in a statement. “[This collection] beautifully combines the ultra-feminine with wearable polish and will bring a sexy confidence to our consumers.”

Kneen sketched a couple of the looks from the line; see the other one below and tell us: are you excited for the collaboration?

