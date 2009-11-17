LVMH Moet Hennessy Chairman Goes Green Plus Our Five Favorite Bicycles to Buy Right Now

The chairman of the U.S. branch of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is doing his part to make the economy a bit greener. Every day he rides his bike to work, where he then parks and locks up his bike at Bergdorf Goodman’s bike rack. Inspiring us to get on the green path, here are a few things to consider when buying a bike, along with our five favorite bicycles to buy right now:

Type of Riding: It’s important to consider what type of riding you’ll be doing; casual and fun, practical and functional, or for serious cycling. Depending on what you’re using the bike for will determine what type you need to purchase.

Testing Ride: Always take a bike for a test ride before purchasing. You’ll want to feel comfortable with the bike, especially if you’re taking on the road. Make sure your feet can reach the ground, flat footed; that way if you need to break you’ll always have your feet. Test the breaks and make sure they are at a position you feel comfortable using.

Don’t Be Cheap: Just because you see a bike advertised for under $200 doesn’t mean it’s a great bike. It’s important to make sure that the bike your buying is in stable working condition. The only exception here would be a used bike, which is perfectly acceptable and highly recommended, as long as you follow the two guidelines above.

Electra Indy, $675.99, at kensbikeski.com

Nirve Paul Frank Skurvy Women’s Single Speed Cruiser Bike, $360, at amazon.com

Torker Tri-State, $499.99, at kensbikeski.com

Smith & Wesson Perimeter Men’s Police Mountain Bike, $499.99, at sportsauthority.com

Torker Bermunda Tandem, $499.99, at kensbikeski.com