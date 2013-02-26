Luxury Pronunciation Guide Part 2: Fashion Brands

Precision is key when it comes to being a luxury connoisseur, and with that comes pronouncing luxury brands properly. In Part 2 of our pronunciation guide we dissect how to pronounce fashion brands. So don’t fear, you’ll be saying Givenchy like a master in no time, and impressing everyone in the process.

Alber Elbaz: Al-BEAR el-BAHZ

Since 2001, this Israeli fashion designer has brought some fierce style to Lanvin (pronounced lahn-vahn).

Christian Louboutin: KRIS-ti-an Loo-boo-TAHN

We’ll do anything but boo at this shoemaker’s sexy heels.

Givenchy: Jhee-von-SHEE

The best way to remember this pronunciation is by pretending this brand was actually three separate words—gi, van and chy.

Manolo Blahnik: MA-NO-low BLAH-nick

There’s nothing blah about Manolos. These extravagant shoes dress up even the most casual of outfits.

Miu Miu: Mew mew

When saying the name quickly it could be mistaken for making “moo” sounds, the brand doesn’t have any association with cows, except for its use of leather.

Monique Lhuillier: Mo-neek loo-lee-ay

The second word makes for a great tongue twister. If all else fails, just sounds out all the l’s.

Moschino: MO-ski-NO

Show off all the skin you want. As long as you have a Moschino bag you’ll look complete.

Proenza Schouler: pro-EN-za SCHOOL-er

This designer duo named their label after their mothers’ maiden names. It’s definitely tricky to pronounce.

Saint Laurent: sanh LA-rahn

Nothing is really saint like about the clothes, but holy s*** they are fabulous.

Versace: VER-SAH-chay

The name rhymes with mariachi. Perhaps that’s the inspiration behind this brand’s use of vibrant colors.

