Luxury Pronunciation Guide Part 1: Watch and Jewelry Brands

Precision is key when it comes to being a luxury connoisseur, and with that comes pronouncing luxury brands properly. In Part 1 of our pronunciation guide we dissect how to pronounce luxury watch and jewelry brand names. So don’t fear, you’ll be saying Jaeger LeCoultre like a master in no time, and impressing everyone in the process.

Audemars Piguet: OH-duh-MAHR PEA-GAY

We’re in awe of the beautiful detailing and intricacy of the watches from this Swiss brand that boasts celebrity fans like Justin Timberlake and Usher.

Bulgari: BULL-ga-ree

There is nothing vulgar about the accessories from this Italian jewelry brand that was founded in 1884.

Hublot: OO-blow

This Swiss watch brand is behind the most expensive watch in the world, worth $5 million.

Jaeger LeCoultre: Yay-GER leh-KOOLT

Jagermeister is German, but this watch manufacturer is Swiss. Nonetheless, we’re practically a “Koolt” as we worship this luxury brand’s classic and elegant designs.

Patek Philippe: pah-TEK fil-EEP

Pronounce the second word the same way you would say the well known Chinese restaurant chain by the same name. Luckily there is nothing greasy about this designer’s watches.

Piaget: pee-ah-ZHAY

If you say Piaget too quickly it sounds like PJs. Seems proper considering the jewelry and watches from this designer are so fabulous they would dress up just about anything.

Tag Heuer: TAHG HOI-ur

We wonder how long it took the face of this brand’s campaign, Leonardo DiCaprio, to pronounce this name properly?

Ulysse Nardin: you-LEESE nahr-DAN

Here’s a shout out to all Greek mythology gurus or Brad Pitt fans—Ulysse was the Greek king that took over Troy. They were known for their many ships, which seems fitting as this watch brand stamps an anchor on all their watches.

Van Cleef & Arpels: Van Cleef and ahr-PELL

Cleef rhymes with leaf and this jewelry designer takes a lot of its inspiration from nature.

Vacheron Constantin: VASH-er-ahn kon-stan-TAN

Just as Constantine was a great Roman emperor, this brand is a longtime (since 1755) king of exceptional Swiss watches.