Luxury Perks

For vintage collectors, Hermès just announced that they will be putting hundreds of vintage handbags, watches, jewelry and accessories up for auction at Parisian auction house Artcurial tomorrow. The selection includes scarves from some of the finest private collections as well as a raspberry-colored Birkin estimaged at $18,900. [WWD]

Those interested in a more personal touch should head over to Louis Vuitton. Starting in June, they will extend their “Mon Monogram” customization services. You can currently monogram your Pégase 55 suitcase or Monogram canvas Speedy, but the services will soon include more styles and be available in more stores. [WWD]

If luxury isn’t quite your thing, but you still love the idea of personalization, stop by Diesel’s flagship on 5th Ave. for their new denim laser-etching machine. For $10 you can get your name or initials burned into the waistband of your pants. [Racked]