Luxury Menswear Trumps The Ladies

If I’ve said it once I’ll say it again – menswear is doing some really interesting things as of late. While womenswear is growing at a steady 8% per year, men’s is almost doubling them at a growing rate of 14% according to Reuters. My well dressed friends over in China have nudged some big companies into upping their men’s collections!

I couldn’t be more excited to see what luxury brands will be churning out in the upcoming seasons. Designers like Christopher Kane and Rick Owens have me wishing I was a trust fund baby. But what does this mean for other designers? Will womenswear design houses venture out into the menswear market? I would love to see Derek Lam or Cline take a stab at it. I would buy out the whole Proenza Schouler mens collection and Anna Sui would be a huge hit! And I’m just picturing what Prabal Gurung could produce because he’s got some major talent.

Who would you love to see do a menswear collection? Let me know in the comments section below!

Photo via tumblr.