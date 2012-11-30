Luxury Shopping Site Net-A-Porter To Launch Print Magazine Within The Next Year

Apparently, in the eyes of luxury e-commerce website Net-a-Porter, print is anything but dead. The site announced today that it’ll be launching “a major fashion magazine in the next 12 months or so,” Net-a-Porter’s CEO Mark Sebba told Wired UK, via WWD. Though mum’s still the word on most key details along of the lines of frequency and distribution, we’re willing to bet that the recent appointment of Harper’s Bazaar UK editor Lucy Yeomans to an editor-in-chief role means the print property will rely heavily on content like insider interviews and editorial spreads, all designed to drive readers to purchase from the site.

This follows another high-profile “reverse launch,” as fashion news website Style.com introduced a print magazine last October. While that glossy features interviews, news and gorgeous imagery, it is strictly editorial. We think there’s something to be said for Net-a-Porter’s potential angle of making its print publication a well-disguised catalog infused with magazine aspects.

With a wildly impressive reach of approximately 4.9 million visitors per month, and another print publication only distributed it’ll be interesting to see how Net-a-Porter devotees will take to the non-digital aspect of the beloved site.