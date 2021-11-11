14 Under-$130 Luxury Gifts That Won’t Break The Bank This Holiday Season

Scroll To See More Images

There are always a few loved ones on your shopping list who deserve the most—people who you can’t just give $20 candles to for the holidays. But gifting them a pair of Gucci loafers or a Coach handbag might actually leave you broke. There’s no need to worry, though, because the majority of these fancier brands make small accessories and beauty products that won’t push your bank account balance into the negatives.

If you’re looking to make a special someone feel like a million bucks, without actually spending a million bucks, look no further than these 14 bougie items. And they’re not the bottom of the barrel leftovers, either—they’re still super stylish and well-made, just like all of the brands’ pricier pieces.

You can get top-tier travel accessories, jewelry, makeup, and more for under $130—you just have to know where to search. We of course did the work for you and looked high and low for the best luxury presents that’ll keep your wallet intact and show your gratitude to your loved ones.

Keep reading to pick out luxury gifts for the ones who deserve extra special treats this holiday season.

Viva La Juicy 3-piece Set

When it comes to perfume, sometimes the only affordable option is a rollerball. This certainly isn’t the case with the Viva La Juicy 3-piece Set that comes with a full-size fragrance, body cream, and travel-size fragrance.

Kate Spade Shimmy Boxed Travel Set

The world traveler in your life will appreciate a chic new passport holder and matching luggage tag. Both come covered in glitter, which might help them avoid ever losing track of their suitcase. You should note that this set is part of Kate Spade’s surprise sale, and is discounted by a whole $110 right now.

Coach Anna Foldover Crossbody Clutch

Many of the items on this list are small accessories at most, but this crossbody clutch doesn’t compromise on size. Under $100 for a purse that’ll fit all of their everyday essentials is a great deal. Plus, it’s a whopping 57% off at Coach Outlet.

Gucci Beauty Holiday Lip Gift Set

We, of course, couldn’t leave out Gucci. This beautiful lip gift set won’t empty your pockets, costing you under $100. It comes with two shades and a finisher that can take your shimmering pout to a matte one in a few swipes.

Swarovski Annual Edition 2021 Ornament

We bet you never thought in a million years that you’d be shopping for Swarovski. Well, a stunning glass ornament is always a trusty holiday gift idea, and this one just happens to be more wallet-friendly.

Tory Burch Kira Ring

While a Cartier bracelet might be lightyears away from your budget, this Tory Burch ring has a more reasonable price tag. It’s made of 18 karat gold-plated brass and is the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.

See by Chloé Hana Leather Cardholder

Cardholders are easier-to-find, more affordable gifts across most luxury brands. See by Chloé’s cardholder takes inspiration from its bigger handbags, creating the cutest small accessory that’s also super convenient.

Prada Candy Florale Eau de Toilette

Get them a bottle of one of Prada’s most popular fragrances, Prada Candy. There’s a reason why it has a near-perfect rating on Nordstrom. It’s soft, sensual, warm, and floral all at the same time.

Chanel Rouge Allure Lipstick

Put the Chanel logo on any product and it’ll look so classy and sumptuous. This lipstick certainly looks the part, but it’ll only cost you $45. It’s in a limited-edition click case that’s embossed with a golden number 5 as part of the holiday collection.

Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Perfumed Body Lotion

If there were ever a body lotion to splurge on, it’s got to be this one. The Tiffany Blue and rose gold packaging will have them in awe and get them excited to cover themselves in the fragrant lotion.

Longchamp Le Pliage Pouchette Cosmetic Bag

For the friend who’s constantly hopping from one destination to the next, get them this sturdy cosmetic bag. It’ll make all their travel-sized toiletries look a little more sophisticated, from the outside, at least.

Dior Écrin Couture Iconic Makeup Palette

Dior really outdid itself with this year’s holiday collection. This makeup palette is indeed iconic, in both its packaging and its shade offerings. The convenience of an all-in-one palette for eyes, lips, and cheeks is unmatched.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Hand Sanitizer Case

They won’t ever forget to disinfect their hands when this adorable hand sanitizer case is dangling from their bag.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel

The color options for this nail polish are just as stunning as Hermès’ iconic orange packaging. Shade 66 Rouge Piment is the perfect red to wear to all your holiday parties.