23 Luxury Gift Ideas for Your Absolute Bougiest Friends

In every friend group, there’s at least one bougie friend. (In my friend group, it’s me. It is what it is, baby! I love fancy things!) When it comes to the holidays, the bougiest people in your life have high standards in terms of gifts—or maybe you’re just feeling really generous this season. Either way, there are so many luxury gift ideas for 2019. If you’ve got the cash, these fancy gifts are the way! To! Go! this holiday season. Bring on those designers, because this year it’s all about the luxury.

Being bougie isn’t always easy. Just because someone love fancy things, doesn’t mean they can always afford them. That’s why our wishlists are always filled to the brim with luxury gifts. Is this really just a plea to everyone in my life, asking them to gift me with luxury items this holiday season? Maybe. Of course, I know not everyone has the dough to bestow fancy designer gifts on their friends, but odds are, if you’ve clicked on this gift guide, you probably do. (Either that, or you just have really expensive taste like I do. No judgement here.)

For those of you ready to splurge on your bougie loved ones, below you’ll find 23 luxury gift ideas sure to please. From designer bags and jewelry to luxury skincare and tech devices, there are so many veritably luxe gifts just waiting to go home with your friends and family. And if you want to snag a few of these luxury gifts for yourself, I truly do not blame you. Treat your friends, but don’t forget to treat yourself, too.

This designer carry-all is sure to please.

Loafers are always a great gift. Gucci loafers are even better.

Maybe I’m biased because emeralds are my birthstone, but these earrings are beautiful.

Apple products always make luxurious gifts.

The headband trend, but make it majorly luxe.

There’s no doubt this is the bougiest candle in existence.

It’s getting cold; might as well cuddle up.

Bling freakin’ bling.

The mini bag just got even smaller.

Give the gift of smelling damn good.

Logomania to the max.

Make it personal.

A bougie pajama set is a cozy little gift.

Fall in love with this heart-shaped clutch.

Block out the haters this holiday season.

La Mer is the quintessential luxury skincare brand.

So. Sleek.

Perfect for every holiday party.

It’s about time we all had fancy watches.

Pop some bubbly.

Time to get cozy.

Shades bigger than my head.

Simple enough to go with any outfit, and luxurious enough to show off every day.

If you like it, then you should’ve put a ring on it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.