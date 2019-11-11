StyleCaster
23 Luxury Gift Ideas for Your Absolute Bougiest Friends

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Cierra Miller.

In every friend group, there’s at least one bougie friend. (In my friend group, it’s me. It is what it is, baby! I love fancy things!) When it comes to the holidays, the bougiest people in your life have high standards in terms of gifts—or maybe you’re just feeling really generous this season. Either way, there are so many luxury gift ideas for 2019. If you’ve got the cash, these fancy gifts are the way! To! Go! this holiday season. Bring on those designers, because this year it’s all about the luxury.

Being bougie isn’t always easy. Just because someone love fancy things, doesn’t mean they can always afford them. That’s why our wishlists are always filled to the brim with luxury gifts. Is this really just a plea to everyone in my life, asking them to gift me with luxury items this holiday season? Maybe. Of course, I know not everyone has the dough to bestow fancy designer gifts on their friends, but odds are, if you’ve clicked on this gift guide, you probably do. (Either that, or you just have really expensive taste like I do. No judgement here.)

For those of you ready to splurge on your bougie loved ones, below you’ll find 23 luxury gift ideas sure to please. From designer bags and jewelry to luxury skincare and tech devices, there are so many veritably luxe gifts just waiting to go home with your friends and family. And if you want to snag a few of these luxury gifts for yourself, I truly do not blame you. Treat your friends, but don’t forget to treat yourself, too.

Marc Jacobs The Iridescent Tote $225
This designer carry-all is sure to please.

Women's Gucci Jordaan GG tweed loafer $730
Loafers are always a great gift. Gucci loafers are even better.

Effy Brasilica Natural Emerald, Diamond… $1275
Maybe I’m biased because emeralds are my birthstone, but these earrings are beautiful.

Apple Watch $799
Apple products always make luxurious gifts.

Jennifer Behr Czarina Headband $450
The headband trend, but make it majorly luxe.

Fornasetti Regalo Gold scented candle $400
There’s no doubt this is the bougiest candle in existence.

Apparis Sophie Faux Fur Coat $325
It’s getting cold; might as well cuddle up.

Gucci Lion Head Ring $515
Bling freakin’ bling.

Jacquemus Le Sac Bracelet $260
The mini bag just got even smaller.

Chloé Absolu Eau de Parfum $145
Give the gift of smelling damn good.

Acne Studios Cassiar Check Scarf $240
Logomania to the max.

DANA REBECCA DESIGNS Pearl Ivy Initial… $550
Make it personal.

Sleepy Jones Large Gingham Flannel PJ… $198
A bougie pajama set is a cozy little gift.

Edie Parker Heartly Clutch with Handle $1295
Fall in love with this heart-shaped clutch.

54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses VERSACE $295
Block out the haters this holiday season.

La Mer Genaissance de la Mer Eye… $405
La Mer is the quintessential luxury skincare brand.

Edie Parker Hardshell Phone Pouch $895
So. Sleek.

Polly Plume Bonnie J Crack Flats $389
Perfect for every holiday party.

HERMÈS TIMEPIECES Cape Cod 23mm small… $3600
It’s about time we all had fancy watches.

Vintage Brut Bottle Crossbody Bag… $950
Pop some bubbly.

Cashmere Sweater CHLOÉ $1250
Time to get cozy.

Gucci Oversized square-frame… $465
Shades bigger than my head.

Loren Stewart Corazon Hoop Earrings $427
Simple enough to go with any outfit, and luxurious enough to show off every day.

Effy 14K Yellow Gold & Diamond… $3725
If you like it, then you should’ve put a ring on it.

 

