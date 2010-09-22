Luxury Candles That Bring The Spa Home

My best friend Elyse will tell you that Toccas Yma candle was one of her most crucial law school accessories she says the candles aroma (guava and citrus) helped her remain unwaveringly focused during her many late-night study sessions. I believe it. I certainly dont want to close my eyes when Yma is burning; the scent is too delightful to miss out on.

Now as Tocca launches four new ones each following the release of a matching eau de toilette I have become convinced that this brand is seemingly incapable of producing a candle that I dont like. Giulietta melds pink tulips and green apples; Bianca is a bright blend of green tea, lemon and sugar; Colette, the sexiest of the bunch, is a mix of vanilla and amber; and Brigitte manages to combine incongruous scents like rhubarb, papaya and ginger to a lovely effect. Needless to say, I want them all. Tocca Candles, $36 each, at Sephora.