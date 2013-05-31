Luxury Arrival: Rihanna Shows Up To Her Concert In Istanbul On A Yacht



No one does it quite like Rihanna, and the 25-year-old superstar proved that yet again yesterday. Currently in the midst of her whirlwind Diamonds World Tour, which has been a presence on the singer’s Instagram feed for weeks now, RiRi and her boisterous crew arrived in Turkey yesterday for a sold-out performance in Istanbul.

In order to blow off some steam before she hit the stage, she rounded up her posse and boarded a lavish yacht where they spent the day basking in the sun. The best part? RiRi was enjoying herself so much, she opted to go straight to her concert from the yacht. “Rolled up to my show on a yacht! #imjustdifferent #diamondsworldtour #ISTANBUL,” she tweeted. And you thought it was glamorous to show up in a limousine!

Frankly, this is awesome. We hope that Rihanna will inspire a new crop of stars to ditch their luxury cars and private planes and instead opt for a grand yacht arrival. It is summer, after all!

Photo via Instagram