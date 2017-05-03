StyleCaster
9 of the Kardashians’ Most Outrageous Vacations

by
Photo: Getty Images

If you’ve even so much as glanced at one of the Kardashians’ Instagrams, you know that the family is basically in permanent vacation mode. Whether Khloe is hanging off the edge of a yacht in St. Bart’s or Kim is lounging at a ridiculously gorgeous villa in Costa Rica, the clan’s borderline-insane lifestyle is a surefire way to make you envious AF. But whether you’re scrolling through your feed in spite or looking to the family for #inspo, there’s no denying that the Klan’s luxurious vacations are entertaining as hell.





And considering we’re only five months into 2017 and the family has already taken more weekend getaways than we have in, well, a lifetime, we couldn’t help but reminisce on the absurdity that is the family’s vacation history. In the spirit of summer vacation planning (who knows, maybe you’ll be looking to the family of all things luxe for cues) we’ve rounded up nine of the Kardashians’ most outrageous vacations over the past two years. We’re talking bikini-clad trips like Kylie’s 19th birthday party on the Turks and Caicos Islands and Kourtney and Kris’s Labor Day voyage to Italy. Ahead are our nine picks, all pulled straight from the Kardashian’s ‘grams themselves.

Punta Mita, Mexico, April 2017
Punta Mita, Mexico, April 2017

Kim and Kourtney headed to Mexico to ring in Kourtney's 38th birthday—in a beachfront, $17,000-a-night villa, no less.


Punta Mita, Mexico, April 2017
Punta Mita, Mexico, April 2017

This is quite the crew.


Punta Mita, Mexico, April 2017
Punta Mita, Mexico, April 2017

Mmk, Kourt.


Hawaii, April 2017
Hawaii, April 2017

The King and Queen of misleading-relationship-statuses took a near-perfect family vacation to the insanely beautiful Hawaiian Islands.


Jamaica, February 2017
Jamaica, February 2017

Recently-split Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson jet-setted to super-romantic and gorgeous Jamaica. Here's hoping that the crystal-clear waters and Insta-ready beaches played no role in their breakup.


Costa Rica, January 2017
Costa Rica, January 2017

Where else would the Kardashian fam be during the dead of winter? The crew stayed in a 30,000-square-foot villa for Kim’s first out-of-the-country vacation since the Paris robbery.


Costa Rica, January 2017
Costa Rica, January 2017

We get it; you're having fun.


Aspen, Colorado, January 2017
Aspen, Colorado, January 2017

Kourtney took a break from white-sand beaches for a powdery jaunt in Aspen.


Italy, September 2016
Italy, September 2016

Kourtney and Kris spent Labor Day weekend on a yacht in Italy, hitting up Capri, Ponza, and Portofino.

 


Italy, September 2016
Italy, September 2016

Not a bad view.


Turks and Caicos, August 2016
Turks and Caicos, August 2016

Kylie celebrated her 19th birthday in true a Kardashian-Jenner fashion—by inviting a plethora of celeb and model friends (including sister Kendall, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin) to a $50 million property.


Turks and Caicos, August 2016
Turks and Caicos, August 2016

This'll do.


Cuba, May 2016
Cuba, May 2016

The sisters made quite a few headlines with their 2016 trip to Cuba.


Cuba, May 2016
Cuba, May 2016

Why wouldn't they pose with Cuban cigars?


St. Bart's, August 2015
St. Bart's, August 2015

The Kardashians took a full-family vacay to St. Barts—a private yacht and barely-there swimsuits in tow.



