9 of the Kardashians’ Most Outrageous Vacations

If you’ve even so much as glanced at one of the Kardashians’ Instagrams, you know that the family is basically in permanent vacation mode. Whether Khloe is hanging off the edge of a yacht in St. Bart’s or Kim is lounging at a ridiculously gorgeous villa in Costa Rica, the clan’s borderline-insane lifestyle is a surefire way to make you envious AF. But whether you’re scrolling through your feed in spite or looking to the family for #inspo, there’s no denying that the Klan’s luxurious vacations are entertaining as hell.

And considering we’re only five months into 2017 and the family has already taken more weekend getaways than we have in, well, a lifetime, we couldn’t help but reminisce on the absurdity that is the family’s vacation history. In the spirit of summer vacation planning (who knows, maybe you’ll be looking to the family of all things luxe for cues) we’ve rounded up nine of the Kardashians’ most outrageous vacations over the past two years. We’re talking bikini-clad trips like Kylie’s 19th birthday party on the Turks and Caicos Islands and Kourtney and Kris’s Labor Day voyage to Italy. Ahead are our nine picks, all pulled straight from the Kardashian’s ‘grams themselves.