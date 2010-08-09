StyleCaster
Luxe Fall Trend Alert – Cozy Up In Shearling

Kerry Pieri
Perhaps it’s because the East Coast nearly lost its toes in one of the coldest winters to date in 2009, but designers the globe over from Helmut Lang to Shipley & Halmos, Acne, Rag & Bone and House of Holland felt ladies were due for some lamb’s wool come fall.

While sometimes associated with an Aussie brand not entirely aligned with the height of chic, when in the right hands, shearling can be plush, luxe and just as toasty on the mountains of Aspen as on Madison Ave. Though the price tags for many of this season’s cozy cropped leather and suede jackets, bags, totes and booties may cause you to break a sweat now that it’s still August, some will surprise you and either way we’d argue that these furry finds are worth the investment. Check out our favorite picks in the slide show above.

The impossibly chic runway inspiration  Burberry Fall 2010.

Cross body bag with shearling detail, $1110, by Marni

Distressed leather biker jacket, $1800, by Acne

Light gray short jacket, $2,195, by Burberry

Faux leather jacket with genuine shearling accents, $495, by Mcginn

Black shearling biker jacket, $2,670, by Miu Miu

Brown reversible leather and shearling tote, $1185, by Marni

Brown leather bowling bag, $2,600, by Prada

Dark brown draped shearling jacket, $1350, by Vince

Tan ankle boots, $47.99, by Mudd

Brown lambskin leather jacket, $2740, by Rick Owens

Black sheepskin and leather boot, $680, by Maison Martin Margiela

Black cross body bag, $111, by Antik Batik

Black suede lace-up boots, $92.68, by Asos

Chestnut cascading jacket, $148, by Victoria's Secret

Graphite shearling gloves, $79.99, by J.Crew

Gray slouchy shearling vest, $995, by Helmut Lang

Black suede and shearling jacket, $1295, by Theory

Black leather and shearling bootie, $1245, by Alexander McQueen

Black aviator hat, $59.95, by Norko

Black flying jacket, $650, by Topshop

