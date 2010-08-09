Luxe Fall Trend Alert – Cozy Up In Shearling

Perhaps it’s because the East Coast nearly lost its toes in one of the coldest winters to date in 2009, but designers the globe over from Helmut Lang to Shipley & Halmos, Acne, Rag & Bone and House of Holland felt ladies were due for some lamb’s wool come fall.

While sometimes associated with an Aussie brand not entirely aligned with the height of chic, when in the right hands, shearling can be plush, luxe and just as toasty on the mountains of Aspen as on Madison Ave. Though the price tags for many of this season’s cozy cropped leather and suede jackets, bags, totes and booties may cause you to break a sweat now that it’s still August, some will surprise you and either way we’d argue that these furry finds are worth the investment. Check out our favorite picks in the slide show above.

