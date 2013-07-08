A Site to See: Luvocracy is Like Pinterest With a ‘Shop’ Button

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an incredibly useful new site called Luvocracy.



Why You Should Bookmark It: If you’re a woman living in today’s day and age, the likelihood of you having a Pinterest addiction is about the same as the likelihood of you owning a little black dress. Whether you’ve got a secret “Dream Wedding!” board (even though you’re not even in a relationship) or you’re a DIY Queen, Pinterest has become the ultimate discovery platform for women, but it’s missing one thing: an elusive “shop” button.

Enter Luvocracy, a site that works much like a virtual cork board in the way of bookmarking items you want to remember, while others are able to see your collections. From women’s clothing to—you guessed it—weddings, the categories on Luvocracy have a wide enough range to cover anything you want to keep track of. Each user posts an item with an attached comment about why they “luv” it, so much like when your best friend tells you how amazing her new sunglasses are, you’ll be getting actual, useful recommendations from users. Simply upload an item by inserting a URL and boom, you’ve “luved” something. But, it gets better.

Beyond just letting you post and comment on items you love, you can actually buy the items once you’re on the site. The best part, though: You can load up your shopping bag with items from any website and any category, click “Buy” and in one fell swoop, purchase all of the items in your bag in one transaction. Luvocracy takes care of the rest (plus handles the returns if you’re not satisfied). How user-friendly is that?

Bonus Feature: If you recommend an item and another user purchases the item because of your recommendation, you get a commission in the form of Luvocracy points that add up to dollars. Score!

Check It Out: Luvocracy.com

