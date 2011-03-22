StyleCaster
LUV AJ Spring/Summer Lookbook, Obsession Du Jour

So I have a confession, ever since I stumbled upon LUV AJ jewelry, I have been kind of obsessed. I mean… what’s not to love? Studs, raw stones, chain link my list could go on for days. The jewelry itself has kind of a tough edge without being overly aggressive, which is clutch. Another aspect that attracts me to this jewelry is the all-around branding. To say this girl has it under control is an understatement from the jewelry, to the website, to her blog, LUV AJ has got me falling!

*Sorry for that last line… it’s only tuesday, I am not warmed up yet.

Click through to see my picks from the LUV AJ Spring/Summer Lookbook.

