Lusting Over Layers: A Fall Fashion Editorial

Lusting Over Layers: A Fall Fashion Editorial

by
StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

As the temperatures drop and we’re slowly slipping into fall, we are the most excited about layering and mixing textures. Photographer Greg Sorensen took us into his studio to play around with the latest fall trends, colors, and best way to layer different styles.

Photographer: Greg Sorensen @ Kate Ryan

Stylist: Sara Cooper @ Bernstein and Andriulli

Model: Maaike Klaasen @ Supreme

Hair: Alberto Guzman @ Ray Brown

Makeup: Samantha Trinh @ Kate Ryan

Cardigan, Pringle of Scotland; Top, Lacoste; Pants, 3.1 Phillip Lim; Shoes, Beau Coops X Karen Walker; Belt, Nanette Lepore 

Jacket, Topshop Unique; Top, Paule Ka; Pants, Paule Ka; Belt, Giuseppe Zanotti; Shoes, 3.1 Phillip Lim. 

Dress, Yigal Azrouël; Top, 3.1 Phillip Lim; Leggings, Rag & Bone; Sneakers, Giuseppe Zanotti. 

Jacket (outer), Wes Gordon; Jacket (inner), Yigal Azrouël; Top, Karen Walker; Skirt, Lacoste; Boots, Rag & Bone. 

Cardigan, Thakoon Addition; Top, 3.1 Phillip Lim; Pants, Karen Walker; Jacket (tied at waist), Nanette Lepore.  

Jumpsuit, Steven Alan; Sweater, Wes Gordon; Jacket, 3.1 Phillip Lim; Sneakers, Lacoste. 

Vest, 3.1 Phillip Lim; Top, Lacoste; Skirt, Karen Walker.

Sweater, Karen Walker; Vest, 3.1 Phillip Lim; Pants, 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Dress, Rag & Bone; Sweater (tied at neck), Wes Gordon

