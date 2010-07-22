LUST LIST: Roksanda Ilincic Does Cocktail Dressing Right

Roksanda Ilincic may not be a household name yet in the same vein as say Dior or Chanel. But if the Serbian-born, London-based designer continues her streak of stunning cocktail dresses, she just might be hearing some knocks from les grande maisons on her door.

Take this moody yet brilliant storm blue silk asymmetrical number from the Central Saint Martins grad’s Fall 2010 runway. The dress doesn’t show too much skin but manages to exude a lustrous, glowing kind of sensuality. With the extra flowing fabric on one sleeve, it makes for a certain classy kind of entrance, or for floating about as social butterflies should.

Roksanda Ilincic ‘Slava’ silk asymmetric dress with coral grosgrain belt, $745, at Net-a-Porter.com



Or do like the runway and wear the flowy dress sans belt. Photo: Imaxtree

