LUST LIST – Proenza Schouler Has It In The Bag

We know, we know, bags are getting smaller, and the day clutch is a lovely alternative to a large shoulder bag, but some ladies understand all too well that like trying to cohabitate in a studio apartment with your man, space should not be thought a luxury.

The boys at Proenza Schouler feel your pain, and though they may not be able to offer you a duplex for your troubles, they did create the lovely, textural, oversized Cabas tote to fulfill all of your wildest handbag fantasies. Like a men’s old school attach turned ladylike and luxe, we are adoring the structural shape and potential for longevity of this chic tote.



Proenza Schouler Cabas Tote in Black, $2480, at Shop Zoe Online