LUST LIST: Nicholas Kirkwood Sprayed Suede Lace-Up Pumps

Sure, there were those heady ’80s NYC days of graffitied subway cars and general excess, but perhaps it’s time for a comeback. No, I don’t mean more sharp shouldered blazers or body con dresses made for the carb-starved crew, I’m talking about the humble can of spray paint. Leave it to UK accessories designer Nicholas Kirkwood to put the nozzle and color to good use. In the perfect mix of luxury meets street, Kirkwood sprayed a glimmering electric blue hue onto a pair of sexy suede lace-up pumps. Talk about street style worth pining over.

Nicholas Kirkwood 120mm sprayed suede lace-up pumps, $1242.40, at LuisaViaRoma.com

