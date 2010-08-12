LUST LIST – Margiela Gives A Gray Lesson In Luxury

The reclusive Martin Margiela may no longer be actively pulling rank at his namesake label, but his particular brand of chic tailoring remains. Less avant garde than say wig coats, this rabbit fur jacket gets it just right with the perfect mix of glam and cozy.

An investment piece for sure, I’m fairly certain this gray lesson in luxury will outlast us all and has a shot at family heirloom status. I also have an inkling my granddaughters will be genetically predisposed to excellent taste. Either way, that roll neck and patch detail give me a serious case of fashion kismet. In other words, this little chaqueta and I are simply meant to be. Gray rabbit fur jacket, $2,490, by Maison Martin Margiela.

