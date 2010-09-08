LUST LIST – Get Dark Without The Goth In Yasmineh

In high school I had this goth chick friend whose totally chill nature was belied by her fierce aesthetic. She also used to die her naturally white blond totally gorgeous hair a particularly dingy shade of black. I am so all for self expression, but I’ll forever be perplexed by the tarnishing of natural beauty in favor of rebellion, some trend or a misguided love affair with Hot Topic.

I feel similarly about a lot of jewelry as of late. A little punk is awesome, but I can’t wrap my head around nor will I let my neck be draped in something like a necklace made of gold dipped human teeth or a random piece of animal bone. Instead, I’ll choose to get a little dark with chiffon, beading and gold accents that call Lanvin, the ’20s and perhaps an ancient Pharaoh to mind.

Yasmineh chiffon necklace, $235, at Otte