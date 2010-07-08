LUST LIST: A Cropped Fall Jacket Worth Swooning Over

I admit, if push comes to shove, I’d prefer to dole out my greenbacks on outrageously expensive (but traffic-stopping) heels that I’ll wear two times a year to a fancy fete or a clean and classic bag that I know I’ll get great dollars per use out of. But once in awhile, a piece catches my eye in a way that suddenly inspires some serious budgeting with the purpose, that is, of having all sights set on acquiring the coveted item. Such was the case, when in a dull workday moment I chanced upon this Fall 2010 Ann Demeulemeester cropped jacket. With its fresh abbreviated cut and gorgeous button detailing (there’s a row of buttons racing up each sleeve) it makes my classic khaki trench seem downright dowdy. I also appreciate the collar detail and the handy hood for fall’s breezy moments, and with a 60/40 wool linen blend, it’s a nice transition piece whose mileage will at least soften the sticker shock.

Ann Demeulemeester cropped hooded jacket, $1,795, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Related:

LUST LIST – Alexander Wang ‘Darcy’ Hobo

LUST LIST – Nicholas Kirkwood Sprayed Suede Lace-Up Pumps