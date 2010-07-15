LUST LIST: Assad Mounser Spike Collar Necklace

I admit, I’m an Anna Della Russo fan. It’s tough to not love the Vogue Nippon fashion director when her mantra is “I don’t want to be cool, I want to be fashion!” But with her straight from the runway confections (recently a see-through Dolce & Gabbana lace dress worn with a cherry red bra and high-waist panty set) and a killer, toned frame to carry it off, dressing like Anna wouldn’t just break my bank, chances are I’d come off looking like a fashion disaster.

What the vivacious Italian has taught me though (through her blog and avid Twitter), is jewelry is a girl’s best friend. From over-the-top decadently nouveau riche baubles to architectural creations, Anna rocks them all, and with aplomb! So while I’m content with my decidedly less fabulous wardrobe, I can live out my ADR style dreams with this stunning Assad Mounser for Liberty UK “Moonage Daydream” spike collar necklace. The New York-based designer has been making waves with her glam rock-inspired collections. But more importantly, the necklace is shiny in all the right ways and has attitude to spare in a way that’ll (hopefully) do Anna proud.

Assad Mounser “Moonage Daydream” spike collar necklace $531, exclusively at Liberty UK

