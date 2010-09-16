LUST LIST – An Acetate Dream By Illesteva

John Lennon + M-K Olsen + The Palette of Chlo = Illesteva’s Frieda Sunglasses. Handmade in Italy, the acetate frames appeal to our “my wireframe aviators fall off whenever I bend down” issues and the relaxed, marbled shades of cream fit in perfectly with our current color scheme.

Since as recently as ’09, the designers behind the brand, Daniel Silberman and Jus Ske, get what cool girls want and go out and get it made for them. Call us moody, but we’re wanting our Fall to be colored by smoky gray lenses. What about you?

Illesteva Frieda Sunglasses, $185, at La Garonne