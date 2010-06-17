LUST LIST: Alexander Wang ‘Darcy’ Hobo Up For Pre-Sale Now

Oh to be young, talented and rich. Alexander Wang has not only wooed downtown leanings of many a fashion-committed tastemaker, but recently, the 26-year old moved out of his LES digs into a splashy Tribeca loft. Things seem to be only on the up and up for the young designer and taking a look at his accessories, it’s obvious why. He dresses up classic shapes, like his Diego bucket bag and cool girl ubiquitous Rocco duffel, in typical Wang style: tough hardware and studding. The next in line? Meet Darcy. This slouchy hobo can fit all your daily fixins’ and comes in pebbled leather so you won’t come off looking too precious. Retailers, knowing an Alex Wang craze when they see one, are offering the bags for pre-sale. Order now and Darcy will arrive on your doorstep before July 20. Alexander Wang ‘Darcy’ slouchy hobo with silver or brass studs, $850 for pre-sale at Satine boutique and Saks Fifth Avenue

