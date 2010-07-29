LUST LIST: Alexander McQueen Takes The Ski Bootie To A Whole New Level

When it comes to my footwear, I have an irrational urge to buy completely unwearable pieces of fashion art. I chalk it up to my inner desire to be something of a diva no more steamy summer subways, only a private car for this girl! But alas, after one too many purchases that ended up with me hobbling home from work (this is real life after all) I’ve become more careful with my shoe purchases.

Enter Alexander McQueen with these buckled ski booties. I fell prey to its leg-lengthening yet wearable charms, and frankly, I love how tough they look next to a chunky cardigan over my more femme dresses from summer. Chances are you won’t be seeing them anywhere near a ski slope anytime soon, but at least this time, I can rationalize that the pair is black, which means more wear for the buck.

Alexander McQueen buckled ski booties, $1,495, at Bergdorf Goodman

Related:

LUST LIST: A Cropped Jacket Worth Swooning Over

LUST LIST: Assad Mounser Spike Collar Necklace