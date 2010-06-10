LUST LIST: Alexander McQueen Day-Glo Spine Print Dress

We’re the first to champion affordable duds, but sometimes that lust-worthy item comes along that pretty much wipes out all rhyme or reason. Take this Alexander McQueen day-glo spine print dress. It’s probably one of the last designs approved by the late designer and it has a “wow ’em” print that you’re unlikely going to find replicated at your local H&M. Plus the silk stunner has an element of yin/yang: the day-glo color is balanced by a demure knee-length cut and high neckline so you can at least rationalize the day-to-night potential. Alexander McQueen day-glo spine print dress, $1,049 at Browns UK

