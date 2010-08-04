LUST LIST: Alaia Does Leopard Print Right

If it were up to me, Monsieur Azzedine Alaa could do wrong. The sculptor-turned-fashion designer has a knack for women’s bodies with curvy seams that hug the body and knitwear. Plus you have to admire a man who has made his way in the treacherous fashion world largely singing to his own tune rather than go mass market, his atelier in the Marais harkens back to a different era. But it turns out Alaa isn’t only pro at ready-to-wear, his accessories have been making quite the statement this coming fall. With his intricately cut-out and perforated bags and heels adorning many a fashion darling, Alaa accessories are the must-have of the season. In my world of worlds (where price tags only serve as retail decorations), I would have this printed calf hair tote in my repertoire. The shape is ideal slightly more interesting than a typical tote and yet the right size for everyday and the leopard print hits all the right pattern notes.

Design this perfect isn’t without its cost: After selling out the first go-around Net-a-Porter.com has the Alaa printed calf hair tote back in stock for $4,600 a pop.



