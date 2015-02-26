Lupita Nyong’o’s Pearl Oscars Dress Was Stolen From Her Hotel Room

Look, we totally get desperately wanting to own everything Lupita Nyong’o wears on the red carpet, but this is too far: Lupita Nyong’o’s Oscar’s gown–the one embellished with 6,000 pearls–has mysteriously disappeared from her London Hotel. It’s worth a whopping $150,000, so you can bet L.A. police are taking this seriously.

“I can confirm a dress was stolen from the London Hotel that belonged to the actress Lupita Nyong’o,” a spokesperson from the L.A. sheriff’s department told Us Weekly. “We believe it was taken sometime during the day yesterday (2/25). We are looking at every scenario; when the cleaners go to clean the rooms they do it with the door open so that’s a possibility.”

Perhaps it was an over-committed Calvin Klein fan, or a stealthy hotel insider who pulled off the heist, and we have so many questions: That dress would have been really heavy and bulk, how did someone just walk out the door with it? Is there a black market for ball gowns that we don’t know about, or will the thief break down the dress to sell the pearls individually? Is it actually that easy to walk into an A-list celebrity’s hotel room unnoticed?

So far there aren’t many answers, but the theft occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, while Lupita was away from her room. TMZ reports that police are checking out security camera footage, so we’re feeling assured that the dress-catcher will be caught pretty soon.