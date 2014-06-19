Lupita Nyong’o’s Vogue Cover is Here!

It can now officially be said that actress Lupita Nyong’o is having the best year ever.

After winning hearts and minds with her stunning, Academy Award-winning portrayal of slave girl Patsey in Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning drama, “12 Years a Slave,” she then went on to win the hearts of the fashion set with her red carpet looks (hello, that Ralph Lauren dress) and luminous beauty. In addition to her many accolades for her performance, by mid-January, she was already widely viewed as fashion’s It-girl, and by April, People had pronounced her the year’s Most Beautiful Person. Now she’s hit the jackpot in terms of style: a Vogue cover.

Predictably, Lupita’s spread in the August 2014 issue of Vogue is colorful, glamorous, and exotic—shot in Marrakech by Mikael Jansson at Ksar Char-Bagh—and features high-fashion names like Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, and Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. In an interview with Hamish Bowles, the Kenyan-born actress talks about her childhood and the wild rocket she’s been riding to stardom.

“It just feels like the entertainment industry exploded into my life. People who seemed so distant all of a sudden were right in front of me and recognizing me—before I recognized them!” Her first real intimation that her life was changing—probably forever—came after the SAG Awards in January, when she arrived late one night at the airport and was mobbed by paparazzi. “For a split second I looked behind me to see who they were flashing at—and it was me!” she remembers. “That was, I think, the beginning of the end of my anonymity.”

She also reveals a fun sense of humor about her life on the red carpet circuit. Apparently, when she heard her name called for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, all she thought about was not falling down the stairs in her custom Prada dress, telling Bowles: “‘it’s not cute if you follow Jennifer Lawrence—it’s not cute if you’re the second one!’”

Head over to Vogue for the full interview