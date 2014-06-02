Lupita Nyong’o Joins the Cast of ‘Star Wars’

It looks like Oscar winner and fashion darling Lupita Nyong’o has landed a pretty big role, though one that takes her to another galaxy: The star is set to appear in the cast of “Star Wars: Episode VII,” it was announced on Monday.

It was also revealed that actress Gwendoline Christie (a.k.a. Brienne of Tarth in “Game of Thrones”) will also appear in the film, directed J.J. Abrams.

"@Lupita_Nyongo: I can finally say it out loud and proud: I'm going to a galaxy far far away! http://t.co/eC9PikaBKg" — Lupita Nyong'o News (@LupitaNyongo) June 2, 2014

Fans of the franchise should be psyched—these two women are awesome—although they weren’t thrilled last month, when it was announced that a 21-year-old unknown British actress named Daisy Ridley will also star in the film, alongside original “Star Wars” cast members Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, who will be reprising their roles.

While we don’t yet know who Lupita and Gwendoline will be playing, some speculated that Ridley will play the daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia after the release of an official cast photograph showed her sitting between Ford, 71, and Fisher, 57 at what appears to be a read-through.

In case you forgot, Nyong’o won a best supporting actress Academy Award for her role “12 Years a Slave” this year, became a bonafide fashion star, and was selected as People magazine’s 2014 most beautiful person.