Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Accepting Her Skin Color Insecurities

For Lupita Nyong’o, accepting her insecurities isn’t a onetime deal—it’s an ongoing process. The 34-year-old actress recently opened up about lingering insecurities concerning her appearance, including her skin color, and how a part of her “will always feel unattractive.”

Nyong’o landed on the topic of insecurities after dishing to The Hollywood Reporter about her upcoming children’s book, Sulwe. The book, which was born out of a speech Nyong’o gave about accepting herself and “seeing beauty in [her] complexion,” follows a young girl’s similar journey to embracing her skin color.

“Sulwe is a young Kenyan girl who, though her name means star [in Luo], her skin is the color of midnight,” Nyong’o said. “And she’s uncomfortable because she’s the darkest in her family and goes about trying to change that, then she has this adventure that leads her to accept herself.”

The conversation led Nyong’o to open up about remaining insecurities with her appearance. Though Nyong’o has progressed leaps and bounds in accepting herself for who she is, she is content with not seeing herself as perfect.

“There is a part of me that will always feel unattractive,” she said. “That’s OK, because it will keep me grounded. I don’t need to be so full of myself that I feel I am without flaw. I can feel beautiful and imperfect at the same time. I have a healthy relationship with my aesthetic insecurities.”

No matter how confident you become, insecurities are difficult to shed completely. We appreciate Nyong’o for opening up and showing us that seeing insecurities in yourself is normal and potentially healthy.