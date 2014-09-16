Too Cute: Watch Lupita Nyong’o (and Elmo!) on ‘Sesame Street’

Prepare for adorable overload: Oscar winner and fashion star Lupita Nyong’o recently starred in a “Sesame Street” segment alongside Elmo discussing the importance of skin, making a point that beautiful skin can come in all shades and colors.

With moments like Elmo saying: “Elmo’s skin can tell that Miss Lupita’s skin is very soft!” and Nyong’o responding: “The thing I love most about skin, Elmo…skin comes in lots of beautiful shades and colors….I love my skin!” Our major girl crush on Nyong’o just got that much bigger. Watch the video below and let us know what you think.