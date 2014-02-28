A Ranked Guide To Lupita Nyong’o’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Lupita Nyong’o. Not only is her name now synonymous with a powerful, Oscar-worthy performance in “12 Years a Slave,” but the actress has pretty much owned the red carpet with her fashion choices during the last few months.

It’s hard to believe that the gorgeous actress was, less than two years ago, a student at Yale School of Drama, a far cry from the glitz and glam of award season. With the help of her stylist Micaela Erlanger, the 30-year-old has mastered the science behind red carpet dressing.

That said, we’ve ranked 20 of Lupita’s best red carpet looks—from the breathtaking Ralph Lauren caped gown that started it all, to the turquoise Gucci gown with floral embellishments, and several striking looks in between.

Look through and be sure to let us know which look is your favorite.