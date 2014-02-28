A Ranked Guide To Lupita Nyong’o’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Lupita Nyong’o. Not only is her name now synonymous with a powerful, Oscar-worthy performance in “12 Years a Slave,” but the actress has pretty much owned the red carpet with her fashion choices during the last few months.
MORE: 30 Signs You Follow Too Many Fashion Bloggers on Instagram
It’s hard to believe that the gorgeous actress was, less than two years ago, a student at Yale School of Drama, a far cry from the glitz and glam of award season. With the help of her stylist Micaela Erlanger, the 30-year-old has mastered the science behind red carpet dressing.
MORE: Oscar Dress Predictions! Joe Zee Weighs In On What 10 Stars Should Wear
That said, we’ve ranked 20 of Lupita’s best red carpet looks—from the breathtaking Ralph Lauren caped gown that started it all, to the turquoise Gucci gown with floral embellishments, and several striking looks in between.
Look through and be sure to let us know which look is your favorite.
1. Lupita Nyong'o turned heads at the 71st Golden Globe Awards in this red off-the-shoulder silk crepe Ralph Lauren caped gown.
Photo:
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
2. Lupita Nyong'o was stunning in an optic white Calvin Klein gown with cutouts at 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on January 16, 2014 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
3. Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the TIFF HFPA/InStyle Party on September 9, 2013 in Toronto, Canada in a playful Veronica Beard jumpsuit.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
4. The actress was statuesque in an embellished turquoise Gucci column dress at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
5. The 12 Years A Slave star wore a floor-length white Prada gown with long sleeves and gold sequin detail to the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2013 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
6. Lupita Nyong'o wowed in a two-tone Lanvin gown at the 2013 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards on November 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
7. Lupita Nyong'o wore this Lanvin number to the IFP's 23nd Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on December 2, 2013 in New York City.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP
8. The actress rocked a curve-hugging Christopher Kane midi and Christian Louboutin heels at the premiere of Twelve Years A Slave on October 18, 2013 in London, England.
Photo:
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for BFI
9. Lupita Nyong'o shined bright in this J. Mendel dress with keyhole detailing at the Hollywood Film Awards on October 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
10. Lupita Nyong'o rocked a skin tight white Altuzarra top and a pale blue skirt at The 39th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on January 11, 2014 in Century City, California.
Photo:
JC Olivera/Getty Images
11. Lupita Nyong'o was chic in Chanel at the Museum of Modern Art 2013 Film benefit: A Tribute To Tilda Swinton on November 5, 2013 in New York City.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
12. Lupita Nyong'o attended the 14th annual AFI Awards Luncheon on January 10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California looking ladylike in a yellow floral Carolina Herrera dress and blue suede heels.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
13. Lupita Nyong'o kept it short and sweet in a vintage Valentina at the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards celebration on January 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
14. Lupita Nyong'o showed of her slim physique in a peach Stella McCartney bodycon dress at 25th annual Producers Guild of America Awards on January 19, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
15. Lupita Nyong'o looked playful in a patterend Mary Katrantzou dress at the DuJour Magazine's cover celebration featuring the '12 Years A Slave' star on January 11, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Mark Sullivan/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine
16. Lupita Nyong'o went for the gold in a metallic lace Elie Saab dress and matching shoes at the 25th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on January 4, 2014.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for PSIFF
17. Lupita Nyong'o showed some skin at the W Magazine celebration of The 'Best Performances' Portfolio and The Golden Globes on January 9, 2014 in this Proenza Schouler number.
Photo:
John Sciulli/Getty Images for W Magazine
18. Lupita Nyong'o played with prints in a Peter Pilotto ensemble at the 2014 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant And Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch on January 11, 2014.
Photo:
Joe Kohen/Getty Images
19. The actress went for a ladylike look in a yellow and black tweed J. Mendel dress at the AARP's Movies For Grownups Film Festival 2013 on November 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California, but she missed the mark and we know she can do better!
Photo:
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
20. While we loved Lupita Nyong'o pale pink dress with cutouts by Cushie et Ochs at the GQ Men Of The Year Party on November 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California, we're not sure the execution is completely there.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images