Lupita Nyong’o Dressed Like An Actual Academy Award & Won The Red Carpet

The Oscars is the biggest party of the year for Hollywood stars and movie lovers alike, so if you’re invited, you might as well show up in a dress that starts the festivities. Lupita Nyong’o’s 2022 Oscars look definitely delivered. She came dressed in the typical Oscar gold color, but her look is anything but ordinary.

Nyong’o is not nominated this year, but as a past winner herself, she gets to enjoy the night stress-free. She took home the Oscar nearly eight years ago in 2014 for Best-Supporting Actress for the film 12 Years a Slave. Tonight, she’s simply there to grace us with her presence.

Nyongo’s Oscars look involves a floor-length gold dress with an open back and long sleeves. Gold sequins completely cover every inch of the dress, which makes her sparkle from a mile away. The waist of the dress incorporates longer, streamer-like sequins that drape off of the dress that makes her look like a walking firework. Pink floral embellishments dot the dress to create a bit of texture throughout the piece.

The dress is designed by Prada, and Nyong’o’s stylist Micaela Erlanger paired the gown with subtle diamond jewelry from De Beers. In order not to distract from the dress, Nyong’o rocks ear-hugging diamonds that add the perfect amount of shine. Her braided hair is swept up in a chic updo, so truly all eyes are on the dress. A metallic gold eye and red lip round out the look.

Lots of red dresses on the red carpet. LOVE Lupita Nyong'o's glittering gold gown. #Oscars2022 — Caitlin Kelly, writing coach/writer (@CaitlinKellyNYC) March 27, 2022

Oscar fans loved that she decided to go with the gold, even if she did resemble the Oscar statue. Nyong’o stood out in a sea of red dresses on the red carpet.

Just saw Lupita Nyong'o's dress on the red carpet. Everyone else can just go home and put on jeans. #Oscar — Kris MC (@3LeggedCat70) March 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time Nyong’o and Prada have worked together. When the actress took home Oscar gold in 2014, she rocked a baby blue custom Prada dress that quickly became iconic as soon as she walked the red carpet. Whatever shade she decides to wear, Nyong’o can make any look work.