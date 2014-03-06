Yet Another Rumored Boyfriend for Lupita Nyong’o: Co-Star Michael Fassbender

Since the moment Lupita Nyong’o hit the screen in her first film “12 Years a Slave” (for which she just nabbed as Oscar!) and subsequently stepped out in that star-making red Ralph Lauren gown at the Golden globes, the 31-year-old has been on just about everyone’s radar for many reasons. Apart from her obvious talent and model looks though, it seems the world is very interested in her love life, too.

Yesterday, we speculated that she might be dating Oscar winner Jared Leto after they were spotted together on many not-so-coincidental occasions, although now British newspaper The Sun is reporting that Nyong’o is hooking up with her “12 Years” co-star, Michael Fassbender.

“They have an incredible connection after the whirlwind of filming ’12 Years A Slave’ and then promoting it together,” a source told the Sun. Also of note: The report states that the pair allegedly had a romance during the Toronto Film Festival last September.

“Lupita’s the most in-demand woman in the world at the moment so it will be hard to make it work but their chemistry is undeniable,” the source added.

Look, we’re not saying it cant happen but it just seems like every famous man Lupita shakes hands with suddenly is her new boyfriend. Ah, the perils of being an “it” movie star.

For his part, Fassbender recently called it quits with Romanian supermodel, Madalina Ghenea, and brought his mother as his date to the Academy Awards.

What do you think? Is Lupita dating Michael, Jared or neither of these guys? Let us know below!