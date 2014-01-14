You Can Pre-Order Lupita Nyong’o’s Stunning Ralph Lauren Dress For $7,000

The lovely “12 Years a Slave” Star Lupita Nyong’o made major fashion waves when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards this weekend in a drop-dead caped Ralph Lauren dress from the label’s Spring 2014 collection. The 30-year-old star quickly found herself at the top of many a “Best Dressed” list (including ours, of course), and now it seems the show-stopping red dress can be yours for a cool $7,000.
The “Audrey” dress hit Bergdorf Goodman’s site today, where it’s available for pre-order. The description states that it “summons drama and commands a grand entrance with its theatrical cape and enduring hue.” Considering the world is still buzzing about Lupita, we’d say they’re right on the money.
Head to Bergdorf to shop the dress now! Or, if you haven’t got a spare $7,000 hanging around, at least you can watch the live-action runway shots of the gown on loop.