Lupita Nyong’o’s 2019 Golden Globes Look Was as Stunning as You’d Expect

There are some celebrities whose red carpet style is so great you wait with bated breath each awards season that they’ve been nominated. Lady Gaga is one of those celebrities. Cate Blanchett is one of those celebrities. And Lupita Nyong’o is, of course, one of them too. The Black Panther star consistently wows us with her red carpet looks, managing to stand out each and every time she attends an awards show—and Lupita Nyong’o’s 2019 Golden Globes look was exactly as stunning as we, you and everyone else would expect.

Nyong’o hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in a floor-length beaded gown—blue-violet with a layer of silver fringe. The dress was as beautiful and unique as the actress is; the rich purple tone and textured beaded layers rendered the ensemble equal parts elegant and fun—a balance we didn’t even realize was possible to achieve. (But of course, if anyone is going to blow our sartorial minds, it’s Nyong’o.)

The strapless cut allowed Nyong’o to play with hair and makeup, and she did so thoughtfully. Her dangling earrings evoked the pattern created by the fringe on her dress—complementing it, rather than clashing with it. Her shiny red lipstick and sparkly purple eyeshadow held their own against the eye-catching gown, which easily could’ve overpowered the look. The result was a perfectly balanced ensemble that walked the line of maximalism without skewing too far into it.

Nyong’o arrived at the Golden Globes with her equally well-dressed Black Panther co-stars Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther is nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song. The cast presented one of the earlier awards, during which Nyong’o added sunglasses to her outfit (power move). Even though she wasn’t nominated for her role in Black Panther, Nyong’o has won our hearts, and isn’t that truly the greatest prize of all?