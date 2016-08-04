StyleCaster
Share

25 Better-Than-Your-Local-Deli Sandwiches to Try This Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Better-Than-Your-Local-Deli Sandwiches to Try This Week

by
25 Better-Than-Your-Local-Deli Sandwiches to Try This Week
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Well Plated

Call me a weirdo, but I’ve never liked sandwiches. I’m generally a much bigger fan of breakfast and dinner than lunch, and sandwiches seemed to exemplify everything about lunch that I didn’t like—their random thrown-together-ness, their usually not-cooked-ness, their ugliness, and their unwieldy, how-do-I-actually-bite-into-this-ness. (Grilled cheeses are the exception, because they’re simple and manageable, and, well, melted cheese.)

MORE: 26 Cooking Tricks to Steal from Top Chefs

Maybe I’m a little late to the party, but these 25 recipes are making me rethink that whole aversion to sandwiches—especially the “sad deli sandwich” category. Whatever your meat of choice, from turkey and tuna to buffalo chicken, steak, and pork, these gourmet BLTs, panini, and clubs will motivate you to create your own sandwich at home—because, trust, they’re so much better than the kind you’ll get at your local deli.

MORE: 20 Ways to Eat Blueberries for Every Meal

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

Le Creme de la Crumb

Turkey Panini with Apple, Cheddar, and Arugula

Cooking Canuck

Jackfruit Tuna Melt

Keepin it Kind

Bourbon Caramelized Bacon Heirloom Tomato BLT

Half Baked Harvest

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

The Candid Appetite

Turkey Avocado BLT Croissant

Culinary Hill

Classic Monte Cristo

She Wears Many Hats

Cranberry Cheese and Prosciutto Sandwich

Manila Spoon

Crispy Bacon and Brie Grilled Cheese

Simply Delicious Food

Roast Beef and French Onion Grilled Cheese

Woman's Day

Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese

Lemon Tree Dwelling

Pressed Italian Picnic Sandwiches

The Stay at Home Chef

Parmesan Pesto Tuna Melt

Belle of the Kitchen

Hot Ham Swiss and Jalapeno Sandwich

Baker by Nature

Ultimate California Club

Center Cut Cook

Baked Turkey Cheese Sandwiches

Lemon Tree Dwelling

Chicken Pesto Panini

Yummy Healthy Easy

Grilled California Club

Homemade Interest

Cranberry Brie and Prosciutto Grilled Cheese

Baker by Nature

Ham and Swiss Stromboli

The Girl Who Ate Everything

Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Swiss Melt

Table for Two

Steak Sandwich

Well Plated

Chicken Pepperoni Parmesan Panini

What's Cooking Love

Cuban Pork Sandwich

Recipe Tin Eats

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Wine and Glue

Next slideshow starts in 10s

33 Ways to Dress Like Actual Sunshine

33 Ways to Dress Like Actual Sunshine
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share