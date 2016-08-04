25 Better-Than-Your-Local-Deli Sandwiches to Try This Week

Call me a weirdo, but I’ve never liked sandwiches. I’m generally a much bigger fan of breakfast and dinner than lunch, and sandwiches seemed to exemplify everything about lunch that I didn’t like—their random thrown-together-ness, their usually not-cooked-ness, their ugliness, and their unwieldy, how-do-I-actually-bite-into-this-ness. (Grilled cheeses are the exception, because they’re simple and manageable, and, well, melted cheese.)

Maybe I’m a little late to the party, but these 25 recipes are making me rethink that whole aversion to sandwiches—especially the “sad deli sandwich” category. Whatever your meat of choice, from turkey and tuna to buffalo chicken, steak, and pork, these gourmet BLTs, panini, and clubs will motivate you to create your own sandwich at home—because, trust, they’re so much better than the kind you’ll get at your local deli.