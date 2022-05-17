Lunar Eclipse Tiredness: How To Deal With The Post-Eclipse Hangover

If you’ve suddenly been hit with unexplained tiredness, a lunar eclipse hangover may be the culprit. After all, there was just an incredibly powerful blood moon on May 16, and while you were busy taking photos of it from your balcony, the eclipse was hard at work altering the course of your life. If you’re feeling slow, achey and beyond exhausted at the moment, then you might be feeling the weight of what this lunar eclipse means for you.

In astrology, a lunar eclipse is *so* much more than a spectacular lunar event. In fact, it’s an omen that major changes are about to take place! On May 16, 2022, a total lunar eclipse in Scorpio blasted through the sky, bringing a burst of cosmic energy that might have left you feeling bowled over. That’s because a lunar eclipse is a lot like a full moon, except it’s 100 times more intense. The reason for this? Well, an eclipse always activates the North Node and the South Node, which are the highest and lowest points of the moon’s ecliptic.

In astrology, the North Node represents your ultimate destiny; the fate that was always meant to be yours. Adversely, the South Node symbolizes your past lives and the baggage you continue to carry with you from your life experiences. Because the lunar eclipse you just experienced formed a conjunction with the South Node, you may find yourself letting go of something heavy in your life; something that no longer needs to be a burden to you.

“ A lunar eclipse is a lot like a full moon, except it’s 100 times more intense. ”

Breaking away from something that’s been weighing you down is *not* an easy thing to do. Just think of how it feels when you have to pack up and move to a new house or find the courage to leave behind a stressful relationship. The process is freakin’ exhausting! Although you may feel ready to leave the past in the past, the act of letting go is complicated, especially if there may be lingering attachments holding you back. If you find yourself moving on from something and starting a new chapter, eclipse season may have something to do with it. And because Mercury is currently retrograde, it’s only adding even more confusion into the mix.

If you happen to have your sun sign, moon sign and/or rising sign in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio or Aquarius, this lunar eclipse most likely had a significant impact on you. Sasha Purdy, resident graphic designer at StyleCaster, was born with her sun in Aquarius and her moon in Leo, which means this lunar eclipse had a major affect on her. In fact, she recently decided to end a relationship with her partner of 11 months. She tells us: “The lunar eclipse made me feel a sense of confidence to let go of a relationship that was no longer serving me or my partner and look forward to the start of a new chapter of my life.”

However, if you happen to have placements in Taurus or Scorpio, this blood-moon-lunar-eclipse was an even more meaningful experience for you. No joke—it’s brimming with “main character” energy. Valerie Mesa—Miami-based astrologer and spiritual coach—happens to have her rising sign in Scorpio, and she tells us: “When you have Scorpio placements, the sound of the metamorphosis is like the theme song of Jaws. You can feel something coming, and you know you’re going to end up leaving a part of yourself behind with it.”

Even if this eclipse did not evoke a serious outward change in your life, you may feel as though you’re coming to a powerful epiphany about something. Izzy Acevedo—who happens to be a California-based actuary—has his moon sign in Scorpio, and when asked about his experience with the recent eclipse, tells us: “I’ve been feeling a need to go back to therapy. I’ve been thinking about it a lot over the past few months, but this last week, it’s almost like I felt a calling to go back.”

If you’re also feeling exhausted with all the pivotal changes and life-altering revelations, you’re not alone. This past eclipse season was beyond intense and the inevitable tiredness is merely a testament to the new chapter that’s beginning to unfold. Don’t resist what’s coming next! All you can do is let the chips fall where they may.



