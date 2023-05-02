The Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio & Flower Moon of May 2023, Explained by an Astrologer

Scroll To See More Images

Grab yourself a fresh bouquet of flowers to celebrate May’s upcoming full Flower Moon, because it’s also the first lunar eclipse of 2023. Surrounding yourself with buds and blooms will lighten the mood since this fated lunation will represent the destined end of a cycle that began all the way back in October 2022.

One of the many beauties of astrology is that the cosmos offers us two lunar monthly checkpoints to consider where we are in our journeys. One checkpoint is the new moon, which typically corresponds with a new cycle or chapter that will unfold over the following six months. Since this checkpoint is an excellent time for new beginnings, setting intentions and manifestations around a new moon is the best-recommended practice for making the most of this lunation. The other checkpoint would be the full moon which represents the culmination of a cycle that began six months ago. When full moons take over the night sky, there might be this profound feeling of nostalgia since you will be called to reflect on what has occurred during the lunar cycle. As the full moon brings everything to a head and a close, you may feel incredibly emotional while releasing this cycle.

Every full moon has a spiritual association as well as an astrological correspondence. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in May is known as the “Flower Moon” which refers to the blooms across North America. True to its spiritual name, this lunation represents peak springtime, so the old saying, “April showers bring May flowers”, will surely ring a bell during this lunation. With springtime in full swing, the Flower Moon will feel cheerful and exciting as it invites new life!

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio, Explained

The full moon will take place on May 5 at 1:34 p.m. ET, rising at 14 degrees Scorpio. The beauty of this lunation is that it doubles a penumbral lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks some of the sun’s rays from illuminating the moon. As a result, the moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow, a.k.a. the penumbra. But this type of eclipse may be hard to tell given that the moon will appear a few shades darker than its usual color. So, it may not look like anything other than a full moon unless you have a keen eye! Not to mention that this is the last time there will be an eclipse occurring in Scorpio until 2031, so make the most of this lunar event.

Aside from this lunation doubling as an eclipse, the full moon in Scorpio will oppose the fixed sun in Taurus. The axis of Scorpio and Taurus shares a few common traits, such as determination, desire and security. When the scorpion and the bull oppose one another, there might be a strong indication of choosing the most stable option. However, it might be challenging to pick and choose what you may want to focus on since the Taurus-Scorpio axis can be stubborn. As the sun in Taurus prioritizes your values while the moon in Scorpio purges through emotional release, this may help you determine what is worth the long-term commitment. Since this could be an emotionally complex opposition, don’t be surprised if you shed a few tears to commemorate all you have endured to get to where you want to be.

“ The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on May 5 at 1:34 p.m. ET. ”

Given that this is destined to be a reactive lunation, the last six months will come to mind when releasing the past and purging negative energy during the full-moon-lunar-eclipse. Since Scorpio typically rules over intimacy, shared wealth, taboo topics and transcendence, these themes may have been relevant over the past six months. For some, this may have been a cycle to focus on genuine intimacy instead of messy entanglements. This particular eclipse cycle may have also addressed the financial elephant in the room, like alleviating debts or becoming more financially literate to make the most of your assets. Taboo conversations might have also come up, ranging from sharing secrets to diving into occult matters. No matter what, the transformative quality of Scorpio has been apparent, since this cycle would have encouraged death and rebirth to transcend the mundane.

As the full moon rises on Venus’s day, this may allude to focusing on the Venusian themes of love, money and pleasure. Venus is considered a minor benefic in astrology, so this is typically auspicious planetary energy to work with. The magickal correlation with the lunation’s day may encourage commitment to using the Scorpionic darkness to create something beautiful and otherworldly. As Julia Cameron once said, “Creativity, like human life itself, begins in darkness.”

Although it’s possible for the full moon to form other aspects, this one doesn’t have any other tight aspects with the other transiting planets. While this may seem initially boring, it’s important to remember that this lunation doubles as an eclipse, so not having additional aspects to consider can allow us to appreciate the ecliptic energy for what it is. With this in mind, it would be best to honor this lunation through observance and detachment. Eclipses are an omen for powerful and unpredictable fated events, so this full moon will have an element of uncertainty as the six-month cycle closes. In the spirit of this eclipse, take note of what comes up three days before and three days after the lunation. Be open to releasing whatever no longer serves your highest good!