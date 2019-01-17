WTF Is This ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ Eclipse Happening on Sunday?

If you’ve spent any time on social media recently, you’ve probably heard something about a “Super Blood Wolf Moon” lunar eclipse approaching our world sometime very soon. Here’s the low-down: On Sunday, January 20, a total lunar eclipse will occur in tandem with a blood moon. January is traditionally known as the Full Wolf Moon, and this moon will be in effect until February 19. While the typical calendar year features two solar and two lunar eclipses, this lunar eclipse is coming paired with a super blood moon, something that also happens approximately twice per year.

This special occasion will not only be spectacular to watch, but will inform the next month and how the signs interact and move forward into February and beyond. Plus, it has an incredibly cool name. (Try to top Super Blood Wolf Moon—I dare you.)Given that full moons represent turning points, resolutions, and endings for all the signs—it’s a time for decisive action. Revelations and timing will align during this total eclipse. After all, the eclipse occurs in the sign of Leo, which represents abundance in our lives. Leading with strength will give you increased authority and confidence in all aspects of life.

It is expected that the eclipse will be approximately three hours in duration, though the full eclipse will only last about an hour. The rest of the time will be a partial eclipse. The blood-red color of the moon is nothing to be afraid of. It is just the reflection of sunlight changing direction against the Earth’s atmosphere. This is a powerful time for women and feminine energy to direct itself. Fertility and creativity will be at heightened levels during this time. Set an intention, and create a realistic plan for follow through. Or have a super-sweet rager and howl at the moon like wolves.

This Super Blood Wolf Moon lunar eclipse can be used for all signs as a release and renewal. As we continue to grow and evolve, these important markers serve as events that can show us a before and after. So the question remains—how will you decide to bloom?

Oh, and if you’re interested in watching the Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse take place, be sure to head outside on Sunday, January 20. Around 10:30 p.m. (EST), you should begin to see a shadow stretch across the moon’s surface. Totality—the moment the sun, moon and Earth are perfectly aligned—should occur 12 minutes after midnight (EST), at 12:12 a.m. (EST) on Monday, January 21.