Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter, Luna, Says Her First Word

YOU GUYS! Just shy of her one-year birthday, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter, Luna, just said her first word. On vacation and living her best life with her famous parents, Luna took in a nice meal al fresco while a lone cat lurked nearby under an empty table. (Looks like the whole patio was empty; no word on whether the area was cleared for Luna’s famous parents, or if it was just a slow Monday, or what.)

“What is that? Cat! Cat!” Teigen said in an Instagram video, showing her daughter taking in the scene intently. “Cat!” Legend added, reminding us that parents often sound like deranged people, especially when they’re trying to coax their kids into saying (or not saying) new words. And then—lo and behold—Luna mimicked her parents almost perfectly. “Ca!” she said, sort of losing out on the “T” sound but nailing the first part of the diction.

We’re pretty much obsessed with Luna, who tends to look exactly like Legend in pics. And whether she’s inspiring her parents to learn how to swim, meeting KimYe, starring in Legend’s music video, or just looking more adorable than ever, we’re on the edge of our seats to see what she does next.

Like, for example, here she is wearing her “first bow.”

Yeah, it’s official: Luna is the cutest, and she’ll no doubt be chatting up a blue streak in no time, thanks to her loquacious mama. We can’t wait.