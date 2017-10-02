The 20 Best Things to Buy From Lulus Right Now

When it comes to keeping your wardrobe on point, you may make the common (and tempting) mistake of spending way too much money on the trendier items while skimping on basics you’ll wear for years. This is just one reason why we love the price point and selection at Lulus.

The American fast-fashion brand is home to their own label, plus brands like BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, Finders Keepers, and Faithfull the Brand. A majority of the items on Lulus are under $150, making it easy to stay under budget when you’re trying to shop for trendier items that might last two seasons, rather than two years.

Plus, Lulus offers a few higher-end contemporary brands, like Free People, Kendall + Kylie, and Blank NYC, which means you can snag basics like simple tops and denim to keep in your closet for years to come.

If you’re anything like us, all you want to do after fashion month and upon the arrival of true fall is shop, and Lulus is a safe place to do it—so click through for our favorite finds.