These Best-Selling Yoga Pants Give Lululemon’s Wunder Under a Run For The Money

Lululemon’s best-selling Wunder Under yoga leggings aren’t just a luxury activewear staple, they’re practically a cultural icon—and at the very least, an unpretentious status symbol of sorts. Lululemon isn’t the only label offering pricey fitness attire either. The market for prestige activewear has grown tremendously over the past decade, with sought-after labels like Alo Yoga, Koral, and Beyond Yoga offering “designer” leggings for up to $100+ a pop. However, Lulu’s O.G. Winder Under leggings (whether cropped, 7/8 or full) were the undoubtedly the pioneer (if not the prototype) that not only put luxe leggings on the map, but also convinced fitness aficionados (and those of us who simply like to dress comfortably without looking frumpy) that it was actually worth it to drop a hundo on fitness attire. It’s true, Lulu’s ultra elevated design, along with their proprietary fabric blends (the Wunder Under is composed of “luon”) really flatters the figure, giving your backside a little lift and offering a subtle sucked-in effect without feeling like your legs are suffocating. They really do feel amazing on— even when you’re drenched in sweat after an intense spin or yoga class.

However, while the Wunder Unders (or any of their flagships styles) maybe be worth the $70-100 setback, there are truly some incredible alternatives with the same curve-enhancing powers, sweat-wicking technology, and cute patterns and colorways for a fraction of the cost. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite stylish pairs you can find on Amazon Prime for under $30.

Baeleaf Tummy Control Yoga Leggings

For about $20, these high-quality performance leggings offer some pretty premium sweat-wicking properties along with a figure-flattering fit that smooths and contours your curves. Not only are they great for yoga, Pilates, or barre, but thanks to the large side pockets, they also are great for outdoor runners too because they can hold car keys and even a slim smartphone securely.

TSLA Space High-Waist Dye Yoga Leggings

Lululemon’s iconic space dye prints are among some of their top-sellers of all time, and this colorway is an excellent dupe for under $25. Reviewers love the extra-high waist for the ultimate stay-in powder –even in comprised positions like Downward Dog. Plus, they have over 20 different colorways and prints to choose from.

ODODOS Pocket Yoga Leggings

