Fitness Fans, Get Ready: Lululemon’s Massive Warehouse Sale Is Here

Anyone who’s ever taken precious time out of their day to go on a run or attend an exercise class will know that not all workout gear is created equal. While you’re sweating it out, it’s important to have workout clothes that help make the process easier—and not worse than it already is. (Especially if you, like me, aren’t the biggest fitness lover.) Of course, quality gym clothes can be pretty pricey, which is why you’re going to want to jump on this Lululemon July 2020 warehouse sale. Whether you’d like to admit it or not, at some point in our lives, we’ve all wanted to be that person sitting at brunch after a yoga class wearing all Lululemon gear. (I don’t make the rules here!!) Most of us, though, are on a budget, and sporting all-Lululemon-all-the-time isn’t necessarily feasible—so a Lululemon sale is a total game-changer.

Right now, there are hundreds (hundreds!) of Lululemon pieces on sale on the brand’s site right now. I’m talking leggings, sports bras, tops and even bags—You name it. Most of the sale items are between 30% and 50% (!) off, so right flippin’ now is truly the time to stock up on workout clothes that will last you for years. This isn’t the type of sale to look at and come back to later. Not only does it only last for five days, but sizes are going ridiculously fast. If you see something you want that’s in your size, take it a sign and snag it before someone else does. This is like the Black Friday of workout gear.

Whether you choose to grab a pair of leggings for your next outdoor exercise this summer or a cozy tee to just curl up in and watch Netflix, you can’t go wrong with saving a little cash. I rounded up some of the best deals (and cutest pieces) below to give you a sneak peek of what this Lululemon warehouse sale entails, so start here then hop onto the brand’s site before everything disappears. Ready, set, shop!

1. In Movement Tight 25″ Everflux

Let’s start with something every closet needs: a pair of black workout leggings. While these typically would run you about $100, right now you can score them for $69. Better stock up fast, though!

2. High Neck Energy Bra

If you’re tired of sports bras that have no flare or design, treat yourself to this Lululemon beauty. You can pair it with the black leggings above, too!

3. Train To Be Tank

Tie-dye is a summer 2020 must-have, and now you can stay on trend even while exercising. This black and white tie-dye tank is cute enough to wear on errands, though, as well.

4. Medium Support Energy Bra

You can never—and I mean never—have too many cute sports bras. This orangey red hue is perfect for wearing in summer and transitioning to autumnal athleisure looks.

5. Tuck & Gather Pullover

Whether you throw this twist-front top over your sports bra or just wear it to lounge around the house, you’ll be wanted to take plenty of mirror selfies.

6. All Hours Belt Bag

Belt bags have had a major comeback in the last couple of years, so you might as well lean into the highly functional trend with this handy Lululemon iteration.

7. Cool Racerback II Nulu

Of course, you can’t go wrong with snagging a classic workout tank or two. They’ll keep you nice and cool while you exercise in the summer heat.

8. Brunch And Back Dress

While many of us might not be able to make it to an IRL brunch this summer, this cozy fitted dress is still perfect for running errands and drinking mimosas over Zoom.

9. Sculpt Tank II

This lightweight workout tank has mesh fabric panels to help keep you from sweating up a storm while you workout. For summer, this is a game-changer!

