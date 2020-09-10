Lululemon Is Expanding Their Sizing & I Can’t Wait To Finally Try Their Leggings

After coveting my roommate’s favorite Lululemon leggings time and time again, I will soon be able to finally (!) snag my own pair. It’s no secret that the brand has incomparable workout wear, but unfortunately, there’s a large percentage of folks who have never even gotten to try their clothes—or least try them in a size that actually fits. With the upcoming Lululemon size expansion, though, all that is about to change. Soon, cult-favorite leggings from Lululemon will be available in sizes 0 to 20. And while it’s long overdue, it’s definitely still something to celebrate.

There’s nothing quite so frustrating as watching your friends wear a brand that doesn’t carry your sizes. All bodies are worthy of having stylish options from every single clothing brand (Yes, I said it!), and it shouldn’t matter if you wear a size 2 or a size 30. Everyone having access to swoon-worthy fashion—including leggings—is a must! I can still remember walking to a Lululemon store for the first time, ogling the gorgeous pieces on the racks and the walls, and then realizing that their sizing only went up to a 14. Considering the fact that many of my friends typically have to size up in some of the styles, I knew it probably wasn’t worth even attempting to squeeze into the largest size.

Fortunately, Lululemon’s size expansion will allow me to shop for their cult-favorite leggings in my actual size! No more wistfully gazing at the online site waiting for my size to magically appear. I can try out the leggings that everyone’s been talking about for years—and it’s about time.

Ideally, the Lululemon size range would go above and beyond a size 20, but it’s still a start. (Baby steps are better than no steps!) And though the size expansion will start with leggings, the brand is hoping to offer more sizes throughout most of their inventory, too. So not only will we likely be able to find the iconic Wunder Under and Align leggings from Lululemon in sizes 0 to 20, but also workout tops, sports bras, shorts and more.

According to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, the leggings should be available by the end of September, with more options by the end of the year, too. Frankly, I’ll be counting down the days until I can finally slip on those buttery-soft leggings and understand what, exactly, the hype is all about it. Until then, you can find me giving the side-eye to brands who haven’t yet decided to expand their sizes. (You know who you are.)

