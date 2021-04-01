Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale Means Align Pants Are 40 Percent Off

Scroll To See More Images

Activewear fans, prepare to get extra excited because there’s an epic Lululemon sale going on right now and the deals are too good to pass up. Have you been coveting a fresh pair of their iconic Wunder Under Leggings? Perhaps you’ve had your eye on the celebrity-favorite Align Paints (Meghan Markle loves these). Either way, Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale is chock full of luxe activewear essentials that rarely get marked down, including fitness accessories, premium leggings, and running tops galore—all marked down up to 60 percent off. Oh yes, you bet I’m getting my credit card ready. I mean, who knows, maybe this will finally be the push I need to get myself back on the workout wagon.

Obviously, Lululemon Athletica isn’t the cheapest activewear brand on the market, but we all know that all fitness apparel isn’t created equal, and Lulu’s quality, fit, and trend-forward designs make it a worthy investment IMO. Plus, with prices slashed so steeply, if you’ve never given a pair of the brand’s leggings a spin, I highly recommend stocking up while the sale is on—trust me, you’ll never go back to your go-to budget brand.

Of course, Lululemon offers plenty of chic clothing options that are perfectly suitable for wearing during non-fitness activities as well. Take the City Sleek Pocket Pant—the perfect office-friendly trouser that’s actually comfortable (it’s marked down from $128 to just $99 right now). Or, there’s the Restful Intention Sweater, which is the perfect lightweight sweater dress serving low-key mod vibes—it’s marked down $40. Basically, the sale is pretty big, but we don’t know how long it will be going on or how fast stock and size selection will be in stock. In other words, it’s time to get shopping. Shop the entire We Made Too Much Sale here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

lululemon Align™ Pant 28″

The cult classic, the best-seller, and the most figure-flattering leggings I’ve ever worn. Stock up while they’re on sale.

Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece

Another best-seller and it’s marked down in three chic colorways and prints.

Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25″

These high-rise tights are the perfect year-round legging for yoga, errands, and working from home.

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 Wash

This customer-favorite top is marked down in this cool, tie-dye-ish colorway.

Rulu™ Running Cropped 1/2 Zip

It’s also marked down in black.

All Yours Tee Graphic Tee

Because we low-key love a logo.

Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25″

These fast-drying, sweat-wicking leggings are the best for HIIT and spinning.