This Lululemon Sale Hack Is the Perfect Excuse to Buy Alllll the Leggings

Anyone who’s ever taken precious time out of their day to sweat at a gym will know that not all leggings (or workout gear, for that matter) are created equal. While you’re sweating it out, it’s important to have workout clothes that help make the process easier—and not worse than it already is. Of course, quality gym clothes can be pretty pricey, which is why you’re going to want to jump on this Lululemon and RetailMeNot sale deal. Whether you’d like to admit it or not, at some point in our lives, we’ve all wanted to be that person sitting at brunch after a yoga class wearing all Lululemon gear. (Look, I don’t make the rules here!!) Most of us, though, are on a budget, and sporting all-Lululemon-all-the-time isn’t necessarily feasible.

However, from now through Thursday, September 26, RetailMeNot is giving you 20% cash back on all your Lululemon purchases. In other words, for every $100 you spend on your favorite leggings, bras, and the like, you’ll be getting $20 back (up to $50). Hi, yes, cool, sign me up. Now who’s the avocado-eating, Lululemon-wearing, bougie gal at brunch? It’s me. And it’s you. It’s all of us now that we have this little Lululemon sale to sweeten the deal.

In order to get this Lululemon deal, all you have to do is sign up on the RetailMeNot site (where you can actually get so many deals like this from your other favorite stores) and start shopping. Easy, right?! Whether you choose to grab a pair of leggings for your next yoga class or a cozy tee to just curl up in and watch Netflix, you can’t go wrong with saving a little cash. (See, you don’t even have to love working out to take advantage of this deal!) See you at brunch, b!tches.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.